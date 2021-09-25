in Latest, Video

President of Croatia makes bold move. Italy’s unelected Draghi makes tyrannical move

President of Croatia makes bold move. Italy's unelected Draghi makes tyrannical move

Italy tells employers to withhold pay for those with no jab passport

Italy tells employers to withhold pay for those with no vaccine passport

No vax pass = no income.

President of Croatia

President of Croatia: We will NOT be vaccinated anymore!

Alex Christoforou

Marcus Raykowski
September 25, 2021

In Italy, the rules are one thing and the reality is something else.

If my employer would threaten to enforce the rules, I would demand to be paid in advance.

BTW, the high-society is provided by the government with fake vaccinations and real green passes for playing along.

