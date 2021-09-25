The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
President of Croatia makes bold move. Italy’s unelected Draghi makes tyrannical move
Italy tells employers to withhold pay for those with no jab passport
Italy tells employers to withhold pay for those with no vaccine passport
No vax pass = no income.
President of Croatia
President of Croatia: We will NOT be vaccinated anymore!
In Italy, the rules are one thing and the reality is something else.
If my employer would threaten to enforce the rules, I would demand to be paid in advance.
BTW, the high-society is provided by the government with fake vaccinations and real green passes for playing along.
