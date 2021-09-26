in Latest, Video

Thought Biden Couldn’t Sink Any Lower?? THINK AGAIN!!

50 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Russell Brand

Joe Biden has been heavily criticised this week over his orders in Afghanistan.

Is the Military Industry Complex still relevant even after Afghan withdrawal? #Afghanistan #MilitaryIndustryComplex #Money

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox. *not a euphemism

Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US military industrial complexAfghanistan WarBiden

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Hoard
Richard Hoard
September 26, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site…http://www.top6jobs.com

Last edited 4 hours ago by Richard Hoard
0
Reply

President of Croatia makes bold move. Italy’s unelected Draghi makes tyrannical move

BREAKING! Covid-19 Deaths 3,000% Higher Than This Time Last Year and 80% of the Dead Had the Vaccine