Thought Biden Couldn’t Sink Any Lower?? THINK AGAIN!!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Russell Brand

Joe Biden has been heavily criticised this week over his orders in Afghanistan.

Is the Military Industry Complex still relevant even after Afghan withdrawal? #Afghanistan #MilitaryIndustryComplex #Money

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox. *not a euphemism

Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report