The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
India Rejects anti-China Alliance with US, Quad ‘Going Round in Circles’
News Topic 292
U.S.-India Joint Leaders’ Statement: A Partnership for Global Good
U.S.-India Joint Leaders’ Statement: A Partnership for Global Good | The White House
President Joseph R. Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House today for their first in-person Leaders’ engagement, renewing their close relationship and charting a new course to advance the partnership between the world’s largest democracies.
Quad is turning & turning in widening gyre – Indian Punchline
Quad is turning & turning in widening gyre – Indian Punchline
US President Joe Biden at Quad Summit, White House, Sept. 24, 2021. Seated clockwise Australian PM Scott Morrison, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga & Indian PM Narendra Modi By coincidence, perhaps, on the same day that President Biden hosted the first Quad summit, he also cleared the way for a senior …
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Google is presently paying $10447 to $13025 every month for working on the web from home. I have joined this activity 2 months back and I have earned $15248 in my first month from this activity. I can say my life is improved totally!
Look at it what I do…>>> https://Www.WorkJoin1.com
Google is presently paying $10447 to $13025 every month for working on the web from home. I have joined this activity 2 months back and I have earned $15248 in my first month from this activity. I can say my life is improved totally!
Look at it what I do…>>> https://Www.WorkJoin1.com