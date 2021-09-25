The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
PBS throws a nervous Bill Gates under the bus, “Well, he’s dead, so, uhhh…”
PBS asking Bill Gates about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein: “Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?”Bill Gates: “Well, he’s dead, so, uhhh, you know, in general you always have to be careful…”Very normal & cool answer!pic.twitter.com/mL4hqKnos6
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.