in Latest, Video

LOCAL EXCLUSIVE: Russia markets unfazed as Congress prepares to sanction Russian sovereign debt

18 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

LOCAL EXCLUSIVE: Russia markets unfazed as Congress prepares to sanction Russian sovereign debt

Russian Markets Unruffled as U.S. House Raises Sanctions Risk https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-22/u-s-house-adds-russian-debt-sanctions-to-defense-policy-bill

 

LOCAL EXCLUSIVE: Russia markets unfazed as Congress prepares to sanction Russian sovereign debt
Russian Markets Unruffled as U.S. House Raises Sanctions Risk

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-22/u-s-house-adds-russian-debt-sanctions-to-defense-policy-bill

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Evergrande and the economy of China

PBS throws a nervous Bill Gates under the bus, “Well, he’s dead, so, uhhh…”