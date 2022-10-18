The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Politico, EU weapons fund runs dry. Surovikin, complete surrender. Ukraine braces for blackouts. U/1
November. First hard frost. Tanks will roll. 3 – 5 days and it will be over. Russia will sweep across Ukraine from east and west. God help the Ukrainians.