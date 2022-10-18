The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US inflation numbers are really bad. Biden says everything is under control
The Duran: Episode 1410
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Pepsi upped all its products by an average of 17% in Q3. That’s real price increases in the real world….and obviously Pepsi didn’t want to price itself out of the market….it had no choice.