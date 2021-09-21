Police Apologise For Doing Their Job

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The police the world over come in for criticism continually, and you don’t have to look further than YouTube or Bitchute to see them behaving badly or even atrociously, but mostly they do necessary and at times difficult work. While detecting crime is desirable, preventing it is even more so; one way to prevent crime is to give the public sensible advice. Recently, the police in Northern Ireland did just that. They were attacked for it, and now they have apologised. And this advice was…?

“Alcohol is the number one rape drug. How much have you taken already?”

That’s right, ladies, if you get plastered and walk home drunk, if you get into a car with a man you don’t know after you’ve been drinking, if you take unnecessary risks, you increase the chances of being raped, or worse. In other words, there are predators everywhere who are looking for easy prey. Don’t make that easy prey you.

The police and other agencies warn people about all manner of predators like telephone and on-line scammers. They advise people how to protect their homes when they are away, how to keep their kids safe…but when they advise women not to drink to excess, they are victim-blaming.

Not only that, this is a repeat offence. In February last year, they distributed leaflets with that message on a university campus, and now they have done it again. Shameful. Or is it?

Here are the wise words of a senior Irish police officer from 13 years ago.

“A lot of Garda and medical time is wasted assessing whether people have been raped as they claim may have happened. With young women one of the problems appears to be bravado when it comes to consuming large amounts of alcohol.”

He continued: “We have had cases where having received an allegation, we go back to a nightclub attended by the complainant and the accused and there is CCTV footage where you see the girl with the guy and they are all over each other. The next day she wakes up, doesn’t know what has happened or even who she was with.”

In other words, women who drink to excess are a danger to men as well. The effects of alcohol on the human body, inhibitions, and even memory, is no big secret. Women who drink to excess, perhaps in combination with taking recreational drugs, can have flashbacks days, months, years later, flashbacks that are inaccurate memories or even memories of entirely imaginary events. So no, the Northern Ireland police should not apologise for “victim-blaming”. By distributing these leaflets, they are performing a public service.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report