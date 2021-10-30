in Latest, Video

Poland hits back at EU, refuses to ‘pay any zloty’ in EU daily fines

1 Comment

Poland hits back at EU, refuses to ‘pay any zloty’ in EU daily fines

Poland won’t ‘succumb to lawlessness’, justice minister declares, refusing to ‘pay any zloty’ to EU over fine for judicial reforms

Poland won’t ‘succumb to lawlessness’, justice minister declares, refusing to ‘pay any zloty’ to EU over fine for judicial reforms

Poland’s justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro has declared that the country won’t accept “unlawful penalties” over changes to its judicial system, rejecting a punishment handed down by the EU’s top court.

Alex Christoforou

isabelle
isabelle
October 30, 2021

It always makes me so glad that some countrys have the courage to just say NO! If we all said no, none of this foolishness would succeed. It is the subordinate that makes the master. No subordinate, no master!!

