Poland hits back at EU, refuses to ‘pay any zloty’ in EU daily fines
Poland won’t ‘succumb to lawlessness’, justice minister declares, refusing to ‘pay any zloty’ to EU over fine for judicial reforms
Poland’s justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro has declared that the country won’t accept “unlawful penalties” over changes to its judicial system, rejecting a punishment handed down by the EU’s top court.
It always makes me so glad that some countrys have the courage to just say NO! If we all said no, none of this foolishness would succeed. It is the subordinate that makes the master. No subordinate, no master!!