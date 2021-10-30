The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
European States Crumble Before Energy Crisis, Cut Deals with Russia, Defy EU
Meeting on developing Yamal Peninsula resource potential
Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Chairman of the Gazprom Board Alexei Miller, and Chairman of the NOVATEK Board Leonid Mikhelson. * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.
Moldova strikes deal with Gazprom to end gas supply squeeze
Moldova has signed a new long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom, a decision set to end a gas crisis in the country caused by the Russian company’s move to cut back shipments and demand political concessions in exchange for a deal.
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters – source
CHISINAU, October 30. /TASS/. A price for the Russian natural gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract with Russia’s energy giant Gazprom is likely to hike to $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters, a source close to the situation told TASS on Saturday.
