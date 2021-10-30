LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Johnson Calls Xi to Discuss Climate, Gets Lectured Instead, As China Ridicules UK Presumption

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCALS ONLY: Johnson Calls Xi to Discuss Climate, Gets Lectured Instead, As China Ridicules UK …
China deals fresh blow to hopes of climate deal https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-deals-fresh-blow-to-hopes-of-climate-deal-hff7dvfv9 https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/t1917984.shtml The new James Bond film is nostalgia of a declining empire https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202110/1237671.shtml
China deals fresh blow to hopes of climate deal
China appeared to rebuff Boris Johnson’s pleas to do more on climate change last night as the head of the United Nations warned that the world was heading for catastrophe. The prime minister suggested failure to deal with global warming could lead to the decline of modern civilisation as he urged China and India to do more to cut carbon emissions.
Xi Jinping Speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Phone
On October 29, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Xi Jinping pointed out that, with the world economy experiencing an arduous recovery due to the incessant waves of COVID-19 outbreaks, China-Britain relations are facing both opportunities and challenges.
The new James Bond film is nostalgia of a declining empire
I watched the new James Bond movie last night. It is well made. But the more I watched, the more it looked like comedy. In one scene when they are about to destroy a chemical manufacturing facility located on a disputed island between Russia and Japan, the MI6 official asks whether there are any Royal Navy warships nearby.
