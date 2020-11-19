PM Justin Trudeau: A Soros Puppet Hellbent on Destroying Canada

Revolutions Funded by George Soros Executed to Transform the West into a Communist Paradise/Hell?

Very few understand the degree of scheming and level of conspiratorial subversion that several Western countries have been victimized by over the past 10 to 15 years.

We’re talking about the most complex and convoluted communist multi-nation overthrow plot ever to be carried out in the West.

The transparent Manchurian Candidates who were the primary agents of this plot to subvert the governments of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, etc. are well known to everyone.

Who has not witnessed the profound damage inflicted on their nations by the likes of Obama, Trudeau, Macron, Merkel, Renzi, Peña Nieto, Sanchez, etc. It’s obviously true that Merkel does not fit the “pretty boy” image of her One World Government-groomed counterparts, but she was the first of many “puppets on a string” to be installed by the New World Order globalist cabal and who were financed by George Soros.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Of all these glaring examples of stealthy communist takeovers, the case of Canada’s Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is perhaps the most conspicuous and destructive.

Since 2015, PM Trudeau has transformed Canada into a socialist haven and warmongering buddy of the United States. Traditionally a peacemaking nation that was usually war averse where it concerned Anglo-American imperialism, the highly immature Trudeau has jumped into virtually every armed conflict he’s been conscripted to by his master George Soros.

In this particular regard, he is quite similar to Obama, the POTUS who was literally given the Nobel Peace Prize so that he would both continue and start new wars (e.g. Arab Spring). See: TRUDEAU: Another Empty Suit Who Is As Corrupt and Lawless as Obama

Also, just like Obama, it was Soros who funded Trudeau’s rise to power both directly and indirectly. This is exactly what Soros does: he finds a “pretty boy” and morphs him into a fake leader virtually overnight. In both cases, neither Obama nor Trudeau had any of the requisite experience to lead large nations in a complicated world. Which is exactly why they were both selected to act as puppets in the employ of their puppet-master Soros. (Trudeau was elected because of massive foreign funding from Soros’ secret Tides Foundation)

Seemingly overnight, Trudeau has pushed Canada’s liberalization to the extreme while embracing the ever-present fascist element that has always been an undercurrent in Canadian society and politics (e.g. Harper administration). In point of fact, Harper’s neo-fascist tendencies were what pushed the electorate to one side of the political pendulum so that they were easily conned into electing the highly unqualified and inordinately juvenile Trudeau.

Liberalization on steroids

Not only has Trudeau enthusiastically promoted the LGBT agenda, he has overseen the legalization of marijuana process as well. Whatever Soros & Company tell him to do toward the rapid advancement of Cultural Marxism, Trudeau is an extraordinarily willing lackey.

The real problem is that, just like Obama, Trudeau was politically acculturated in a totally lawless environment (the Pierre & Margaret Trudeau family), so he possesses no sense of what is legal and illegal, right and wrong, proper or improper. In this regard, he’s so easily manipulated by his handlers to perpetrate unlawful acts that Trudeau is now under serious threat of removal from office, as he should be.

Perhaps the greatest national disaster to occur on Trudeau’s watch is the unrelenting invasion of illegal immigrants. Of course, there is also wave after wave of war refugees and economic immigrants who are encouraged to emigrate without any of the normal terms and conditions. This is where the Soros plot to take over Canada has worked like a charm, just like it did with the stunning destruction of the European Union (EU) via uncontrolled immigration from the Middle East and North Africa.

Canada has been following in the footsteps of the EU as of Trudeau’s very first day in office since this was his main secret mission given to him by Soros. As follows:

The stated goals of the Trudeau-Soros partnership:

Expanding the use of private sponsorship as a pathway for refugees. Encouraging the expansion of resettlement by building the capacity among states, civil society groups and private citizens to launch private sponsorship programs. Mobilizing citizens to directly support refugees and encourage “a broader political debate that is supportive of refugee protection.”

(Source: Trudeau becomes the latest Soros puppet)



The bottom line here is that whoever fills a candidate’s campaign war chest is who the elected official is beholden to for the rest of their term in office. And almost everyone in Canada now knows who has financed Trudeau’s political career as Soros continues to today.

Just like Obama was shoehorned into the White House to collapse the American Republic, Trudeau was moved into 24 Sussex Drive to destroy the constitutional monarchy of Canada. Not only is he radically altering the population mix in Canada through aggressive multiculturalism initiatives, he’s providing the means of entry for stealth terrorists to infiltrate the country, form terror cells and launch Gladio-style attacks which they have done since his term began.

Canadians are highly encouraged to comprehend the seriousness of Trudeau’s daily betrayal of the citizenry. The best way to understand this government-sponsored treachery carried out on behalf of Soros & Company is to be aware of what Obama did to the United States. (See: The Most Dangerous Plot to Bring Down America from Within) The very same massive influx of immigrants is currently taking place across Canadian borders with no monitoring in place to check it. What follows is a more detailed treatment of the same unspoken crisis in Canada but from the perspective of their southern American neighbor.

