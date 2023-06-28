The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening (Full, Unedited Movie) The Great Awakening is the third installment of the Plandemic series. This documentary experience assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what’s really happening in America and

Following the resounding popularity and success* (* = sarcasm alert) of my series titled “Putin’s Fake War”, which you can view here, here, here and here, I decided to take a well-deserved break in order to give my insouciant audience an opportunity for it to catch-up & digest the realities of what’s really going on with Putin’s seemingly never-ending “limited special military operation”.

Well, 3 months later and now just 90 seconds away from midnight on the Doomsday Clock …and despite all the resulting insults hurled at me in response to my expressed opinions on the matter by Western readers… lo and behold it turns-out that the leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, as well as a substantial portion of the Russian population itself, are all in fact in complete agreement with almost everything I had posted!

I totally comprehend Western Audience’s dilemma: too cowardly to rise-up themselves in order to smash the totalitarian globalist agenda that enslaves them increasingly with each and every passing day, they sorely wish and hope for an outside champion to do the heavy lifting for them. Hence, they psychologically project their expectations onto Putin and Mother Russia. Needless to say, anyone who criticizes or questions said “champions'” endeavors will inevitably be harangued and shouted-down by the fanatically blind. This is quite understandable, given that morbidly obese, morally-bereft, intellectually-deprived societies comprised mostly of self-centered hedonists hooked on pornography, videogames and pharmaceutical drugs do not make for good revolutionaries. On the upside however, they do make for excellent slaves! So at the very least, congratulations on that!

Anyway, still speaking of totalitarian globalist agendas whilst switching gears …albeit ever so slightly… today I’d like to focus instead on the Home Front, that is to say, what’s going on in the Collective West’s very own backyard.

To that end, this incredibly insightful video (1:41:20) is truly a must-see. Enjoy! Oh!, …and don’t forget to leave me your best ad hominems of choice down in the comments section below!

