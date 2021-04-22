Perspectives on the Pandemic | “The Illusion of Evidence Based Medicine” | Episode 13 Remastered

From Off-guardian.org

“The pharmaceutical industry is manufacturing all these medical journal articles, behind the scenes, for marketing purposes.”

As much of the world rushes to receive a lightly-tested pharmaceutical product, we thought it was high time to look again at the (very) big business of medicine. Leemon McHenry, PhD, guides us to the fraudulent core of ghostwritten studies, captured legislators, revolving-door regulatory agencies, pay-to-play medical journals, and the “key opinion leaders” who lend their academic credentials to giant corporations…for a price.

With every stage in the process seemingly structured for corruption, we can only wonder along with Professor McHenry: “Who’s looking out for scientific integrity?”

By the time you finish this episode of Perspectives, you might just roll down your sleeve for a rethink.

The Interviewee: Leemon McHenry PhD is a bioethicist and Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at California State University, Northridge, in the United States. He has taught philosophy at the University of Edinburgh, Old Dominion University, Davidson College, Central Michigan University, Wittenberg University and Loyola Marymount University, and has held visiting research positions at Johns Hopkins University, UCLA and at the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities in the University of Edinburgh. His research interests center on medical ethics, metaphysics, and philosophy of science.

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.

We are aware that our publishing of Perspectives on the Pandemic has skipped from 9 to 13. Parts 10, 11 & 12 were a three-part interview with Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Judy Mikovits, which has been largely purged from the internet. When we have access to copies of these episodes, we will add them to the collection.

