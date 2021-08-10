Vaccine skeptics are getting a lot of attention these days, as well they should. But something struck me as I was watching a very informative video on BitChute, available through this link. (You may need a VPN to get to the video as Big Tech and governmental regulations around the world may be blocking your access to the BitChute site for whatever reason.)

Not surprised, but very saddened – you know, President Trump really meant well for us, and I think he got punked by the big pharma and the Great Resetters, big time. It is probably a GOOD thing in one way that he did not win re-election because had he done so, more of us would have probably trusted the vaccine. Joe Imposter blew it when he and his cabal started going on about mandates – it was like a big red warning to us saying “GOVERNMENT WANTS YOU TO DO THIS!!” – and of course the internal response is “HELL, NO!!”

God has perhaps moved in a very mysterious way to try to help His people. Sometthing to think about.

