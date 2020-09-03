Pelosi’s no mask hair blowout hypocrisy hands Trump election gift

Via Fox News (https://www.foxnews.com/politics/erica-kious-nancy-pelosi-hair-salon-owner)…

The owner of a San Francisco hair salon visited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week denied what she called the Democrat’s “absolutely false” accusation that she had been the victim of a “set up”.

ESalonSF owner Erica Kious told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that Pelosi was serviced by an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon. Kious said she decided to share the now-viral security camera footage when she found the Speaker indoors without a mask in what she called a “hurtful” display of hypocrisy.

Kious spoke to host Tucker Carlson hours after Pelosi addressed the backlash, claiming that she had frequented the salon “over the years many times,” and demanding an apology from the owner ” for setting me up.”

“There was no way I could’ve set that up,” Kious fired back. “I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false.”

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and could only reopen for outdoor hairstyling services on Sept. 1. Pelosi said she understood that coronavirus restrictions allowed for a one-on-one appointment indoors.

