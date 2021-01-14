in Latest, Video

Pelosi had flatulent Swalwell run clown show House impeachment

200 Views 4 Votes

Pelosi had flatulent Swalwell run clown show House impeachment

****News Topic 248*****

Pelosi Names Eric Swalwell As House Impeachment Manager

Pelosi Names Eric Swalwell As House Impeachment Manager

Authored by Jonathan Turley, Speaker Nancy Pelosi shocked many in Washington by appointing Eric Swalwell as a house managers in the impeachment of President Donald Trump as he continues to face calls for his removal from the House Intelligence Committee due to his alleged intimate relationship with a Chinese spy.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouSwalwell

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trump versus McConnell: House Republicans Back Trump

Washington Post throws Facebook under the bus, reports FB played key role on Jan. 6