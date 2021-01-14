Pelosi had flatulent Swalwell run clown show House impeachment
Pelosi Names Eric Swalwell As House Impeachment Manager
Authored by Jonathan Turley, Speaker Nancy Pelosi shocked many in Washington by appointing Eric Swalwell as a house managers in the impeachment of President Donald Trump as he continues to face calls for his removal from the House Intelligence Committee due to his alleged intimate relationship with a Chinese spy.
