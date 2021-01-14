Washington Post throws Facebook under the bus, reports FB played key role on Jan. 6
****News Topic 249*****
Facebook Played Major Role Coordinating ‘Capitol Riot’ As Sandberg Deflects Blame
Facebook Played Major Role Coordinating ‘Capitol Riot’ As Sandberg Deflects Blame
Over the last week, Twitter alternative Parler was summarily executed by Amazon, which kicked the conservative social media platform off of its servers due to ‘far-right’ users coordinating last week’s protest at the Capitol which turned into a riot after a small group split off, gained access to the Capitol building, and ran amok.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.