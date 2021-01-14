in Latest, Video

Washington Post throws Facebook under the bus, reports FB played key role on Jan. 6

Washington Post throws Facebook under the bus, reports FB played key role on Jan. 6

Facebook Played Major Role Coordinating ‘Capitol Riot’ As Sandberg Deflects Blame

Facebook Played Major Role Coordinating 'Capitol Riot' As Sandberg Deflects Blame

Over the last week, Twitter alternative Parler was summarily executed by Amazon, which kicked the conservative social media platform off of its servers due to ‘far-right’ users coordinating last week’s protest at the Capitol which turned into a riot after a small group split off, gained access to the Capitol building, and ran amok.

Alex Christoforou

