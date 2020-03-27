Peak of U.S.’s Coronavirus Crisis Could Be Now.

Eric Zuesse

At 20:50 UTC and 4;50 PM EST on Thursday March 26th, America overtook China as having the largest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus-19, at 81,896 total cases, as a result of having added 13,685 new cases thus far that day.

Soon after, Reuters headlined “U.S. has most coronavirus cases in world” and reported that, “The number of U.S. coronavirus infections climbed above 82,000 on Thursday.” However, that wasn’t the end of the day.

By the day’s end, America had soared past China, to 85,377 cases, and 17,166 new cases on that day.

The U.S has the world’s steepest rate of increase in the number of cases, as I documented on March 22nd, under the headline “Coronavirus Cases Soaring Much Faster in U.S. Than in Other Countries”. It still remains so.

17,166 new cases is the largest-ever daily increase of confirmed coronavirus-19 cases in any country. The previous largest-ever national increase was China’s on 12 February 2020, when their total cases rose from 44,653 on February 11th, to 58,761 on February 12th, which was a daily increase of 14,108 new cases. The next day, the 13th, was 63,851, an increase of only 5,090. From there on, the daily increases went lower and lower, and so the total has not yet gone above 82,000.

If America duplicates China’s experience on February 12th, then America has started to get control of its coronavirus-19 crisis, as China did on February 11th.

Until America is reducing the daily increase in new cases, America hasn’t yet started to get its coronavirus-19 problem under control.

By the end of the day on March 27th, China won’t even be #2 in the number of proven coronavirus-19 infections — it’ll be #3, behind U.S. (which by then could be considerably over 10,000 cases higher than China), and the new #2, Italy (which ended March 26 with 80,589 cases).

Italy is already the biggest center of caronavirus-19 deaths: a total of 8,215 on March 26th, as opposed to #2 Spain at 4,365, #3 China at 3,292, #4 Iran at 2,234, #5 France at 1,696, and #6 U.S. at 1,295.

Here, the world’s worst-performing countries are listed, in order, from the largest to the smallest number of coronavirus-19 cases, at the end of the records-breaking day on March 26th — but China’s period as having been the worst because it was the first, is now over, and now America is the worst simply because it is performing the worst, at the present time, and is currently soaring past all the others, in what might turn out to be a national race for self-destruction (unless it reverses within a few days, and heads down again in new cases):

