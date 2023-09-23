Uncle Sam’s Boot Kicks His Italian Colony Out of China’s New Silk Road Project

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The U.S. regime has always opposed Italy’s participation in China’s international trade-and-infrastructure “New Silk Road” construction project, which was supposed to be boosting EurAsian trade like had happened until “the Silk Road abruptly lost its importance with the rise of the Ottoman Empire in 1453, which almost immediately severed trade between East and West.” The New Silk Road, or China’s “Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” was intended for this same purpose: to enable EurAsians to enjoy the great benefits of living on, and trading in, by-far this planet’s largest land-mass: the EurAsian Continent. America isn’t on that Continent, and thus can’t even possibly enjoy that same benefit; and, therefore, after WW II, the Rhodesists (commonly called “neoconservatives”) who have controlled America ever since 25 July 1945, won’t allow this Chinese initiative to succeed, but instead insist upon the U.S. military alliance against Russia, NATO, taking over the entire world — first, with their “Iron Curtain” against the Soviet Union; but, now, with their more overt war against all the rest of the world, and especially against both Russia and China. Thus:

On 9 May 2023, Bloomberg News headlined “Italy Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Relations Sour”, and obtusely reported that, “The US has actively pressured Rome to take a public stance on the issue, and ditch the pact, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.” (No mention of what those “pressures” consist of.) And, then, on September 21st, Russia’s RT News bannered “Italy to quit China’s Belt and Road – foreign minister”, and reported the announcement that Italy’s recently elected leader Georgia Meloni, definitely had committed her nation to withdrawing from the project before the end of this year.

Regardless of the fact that what America is doing is targeted actually against the European countries that are in EU and NATO, and so both Russia and China are mere boogeymen to scare stupid European masses (who still think that Russia is communist and controls the Warsaw Pact) into acceptance of Uncle Sam’s ‘kindly’ concerns for their protection and welfare, the U.S. agents who peddle and impose the U.S. plan to wall-off Europe from their own much larger adjoining Asian sub-continent (and from its natural and human resources and products), aren’t being overthrown and replaced by patriots who serve their countrymen instead of America’s billionaires.

If this evil on the part of America’s billionaires, and stupidity on the part of the western-European masses, is carried to its limit, the result will inevitably be WW III, because that’s what the U.S. regime is building toward. The alternative to that would be no re-election of any sitting federal official in the subject European countries of the U.S. empire. Those officials don’t need to be eliminated, but only entirely disempowered, so that America’s stooges will no longer be ruling over Europeans. That fictitious American ‘democracy’ will then discontinue being a curse to Europeans. And, then, what now is costly trade with America across the Atlantic, will instead become far less-costly trade with their own, natural, EurAsian — and African — compatriots.

—————

