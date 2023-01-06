The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

A truce proposed by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, under the suggestion of Patriarch Kirill I of the Russian Orthodox Church, is set to be put in place for Russian armed forces starting 12:00 local time and lasting until midnight January 8th. This 36-hour period is intended to facilitate Orthodox Christians attendance of Church services for the Nativity of Christ (Christmas) that are to take place January 6 and 7.

Ukraine’s government is reported to be rejecting this ceasefire offer. This is pretty interesting since the UN and Germany are both taking note of the ceasefire offer as a hopeful chance to stop the war itself, though of course, their viewpoint is that President Putin is the instigator. It is significant that Ukraine’s answer is a very strong “we will not honor this.”

It makes one wonder how important Orthodox Christianity really is in Ukraine. It also illustrates the priorities of the two nations from their respective highest levels of government. One is trying to align with the will of God. Peace on earth, good will toward men, while the other wishes to kill anyone who is not “truly Ukrainian”, especially those “subhumans” in Russia, as President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to them in a recent presser with Joe “the Imposter” Biden.

The Western press is being cynical about this situation, which is tragic because for us in Russia and for those Orthodox Christian faithful who are in Ukraine, being in Church for the great feast of Christmas is important. The fact that godless, cynical people act like they are the ones with moral and intellectual superiority over simple faithful Christians is quite a sign – not so long ago in the United States, news media would have reported this ceasefire as a great blessing and grace, as well as a hope for peace.

