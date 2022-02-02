The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Partygate gift handed to Boris, who then squanders easy way out of scandal
The Duran: Episode 1213
British PM Johnson missed call with Putin – reports
Instead, the prime minister faced questions from MPs over allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street British prime minister Boris Johnson apparently missed a scheduled video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday because he was forced to defend his conduct to MPs following the publication of a long-awaited report into the so-called ‘Partygate’ scandal, UK media has claimed.
