Macron calls Putin. UN Security Council aligns against Biden’s Ukraine war
The Duran: Episode 1214
Russia accuses West of wanting war in Ukraine
Western rhetoric on Ukraine is provocative in itself and only ramps up tensions, Russia’s UN envoy has said Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia’s permanent representative to the parent body in New York, Vassily Nebenzia, blasted what he described as the war-like rhetoric of the West over Ukraine.
