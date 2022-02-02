in Latest, Video

Macron calls Putin. UN Security Council aligns against Biden’s Ukraine war

170 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron calls Putin. UN Security Council aligns against Biden’s Ukraine war
The Duran: Episode 1214

Russia accuses West of wanting war in Ukraine

Russia accuses West of wanting war in Ukraine

Western rhetoric on Ukraine is provocative in itself and only ramps up tensions, Russia’s UN envoy has said Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia’s permanent representative to the parent body in New York, Vassily Nebenzia, blasted what he described as the war-like rhetoric of the West over Ukraine.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Partygate gift handed to Boris, who then squanders easy way out of scandal