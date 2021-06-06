Over $100K GoFundMe raised for AOC’s Abuela

***UPDATE***
The AOC Abuela GoFund Me donations will not be accepted by AOC’s family. As a result everyone who donated will be refunded within 3-7 business days.
Abuela Denied: ‘Someone’ In AOC’s Family Kills GoFundMe After It Crosses $100,000 In Donations
Tragedy struck Saturday morning, after Matt Walsh – whose GoFundMe campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ abuela hit $104,000 – was informed that the Democratic Socialist’s family won’t be accepting the donations. As a result, everyone who donated will be refunded within 3-7 business days.
Journalist Raises $65K To Help AOC’s Abandoned Abuela
Actually, this has nothing to do with AOC’s wealth or her abuela’s house. AOC is using her high profile celebrity power to effect a political outcome. Puerto Rico has long been treated as the poor and undeserving step child of the USA. AOC wants to change this and draw attention to it. Unfortunately, she is going about it in a self-defeating manner, as the attention is not being drawn to the injustice with which the US has always treated and continues to treat Puerto Rico, but rather to the wealth of AOC. After the hurricane disaster, the US refused to… Read more »
I believe for years PR was given favored tax rates for industry to help the economy and the politicians there basically screwed that up. Their suffering is due to corrupt politicians. Money sent there has a habit of just disappearing — want to help PR – get some semi honest politicians.
that’s no doubt part of the problem as well. Why should they be less corrupt than we are. But that still doesn’t negate what I wrote above.
Interesting how Hillary’s bogus Foundation and its activities in Haiti is never mentioned. She and her crooked husband gained a fortune through patronage of companies which received a lot of money to provide housing and infrastructure after the tsunami struck. Most of those prefabricated homes were never built and those that were, were impossible to live in due to lack of ventilation. They were entirely unsuited to the climate. But the Clinton crooks did very well indeed out of it. This is yet another example of how the legacy media fails the USA and the rest of the world. They… Read more »
