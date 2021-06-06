in Latest, Video

Russia Liquidating Dollar Holdings as it Prepares for Sanctions

Abandoning dollar in NWF structure will not help Russia get rid of all risks – expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Abandoning the dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) will not allow Russia to completely get rid of risks, Vladislav Onishchenko, head of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR), told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Intrenational Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Dollar to be dropped from National Wealth Fund structure within one month, says minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia plans to fully abandon the US greenback in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and reduce the share of the British pound within a month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov revealed on the sidelines of the St.

Alexander Mercouris

Joe
Joe
June 6, 2021

understood: reducing USD in anticipation of sanctions. But where is the structural difference between USD and Euro in that respect? The Eurozone will most certainly follow the sanction regime of the US.

Thank you for clarifying.

A Thousand Hiroshimas to Light Our Way
A Thousand Hiroshimas to Light Our Way
June 6, 2021

They’d be far better off doubling down on preparing for war, since that’s NATO’s game.

Terry R
Terry R
Reply to  A Thousand Hiroshimas to Light Our Way
June 6, 2021

That has already been achieved. However Russia has not prepared itself to invade Europe. It has taken the more sensible path of preparing itself to demolish any force which should be dumb enough to attack Russia.

The Unbearable Lightness of Seeing
The Unbearable Lightness of Seeing
Reply to  Terry R
June 7, 2021

….and let’s not be subtle. Much of the higher echelons of the US military and government are not ones to shy away from dumbness, accompanied by the British tailwaggers and followed 10 steps behind in loyal unison by the EU’s second stringers, wondering from time to time whether their oom-pah-pah band is playing a bit off key or not, but reluctant to draw attention and spoil the parade.

