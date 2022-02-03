The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Orban meets Putin in Moscow
The Duran: Episode 1215
Orban pledges cooperation with Putin in storm of Ukraine crisis
Orban pledges cooperation with Putin in storm of Ukraine crisis
Hungarian politician, chairman of Fidesz Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, pledging cooperation with Moscow for years to come in a trip criticised by his EU allies.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.