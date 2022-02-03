in Latest, Video

Orban meets Putin in Moscow

765 Views 10 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Orban meets Putin in Moscow
The Duran: Episode 1215

Orban pledges cooperation with Putin in storm of Ukraine crisis

Orban pledges cooperation with Putin in storm of Ukraine crisis

Hungarian politician, chairman of Fidesz Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, pledging cooperation with Moscow for years to come in a trip criticised by his EU allies.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Freedom Convoy shakes up Conservatives, O’Toole resigns

The Origin of Neoconservatism