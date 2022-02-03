The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Freedom Convoy shakes up Conservatives, O’Toole resigns
I am disgusted with Trudeau. Too cowardly to talk to the truckers or Xi Jinping. Nothing like his father…an embarassment for Canada.