NYT, incremental gains=WIN. Neocons, give UKR tactical nukes. Leopard chips in washing machines. U/1
I believe if Ukraine could win a small victory somewhere, the west could use its propaganda machine to lie about the victory and make it out to be a lot more than it was, and then to say Russia is on the verge of going nuclear because of it. Then the west could negotiate peace and claim they prevented nuclear war… This would allow them to save some face, and make it look as if we must spend much more on military to face down the crazy Russian trying to start nuclear war….