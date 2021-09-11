The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NYT EXPOSES Biden – Milley Kabul Drone Strike Lie
President Joe Biden murdered an innocent family when the US military conducted a “righteous strike” on Aug. 29 against a vehicle that American officials thought was an ISIS bomb that posed an imminent threat to thousands of people at the Kabul airport.
We are told a new terror group called ISIS-K wanted to attack the Kabul airport again, and the Taliban are their enemy too. The Taliban are cooperative so the US military even provided them a long list of people to allow into the airport, a list they may also use for purges. Then we are told an ISIS-K team was about to drive a car bomb to the airport, so we blew it up with a drone strike that also killed several nearby civilians. Why didn’t we just ask the Taliban to deal with them? The answer is the Biden… Read more »