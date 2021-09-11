The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU wants full control of Poland’s legal system, threatens daily fines against member state
****News Topic 549*****
EU to seek daily fines against Poland over long-standing grievances with judicial reforms
EU to seek daily fines against Poland over long-standing grievances with judicial reforms
The European Commission has announced that it has asked its top court to impose penalties on Poland in the form of daily fines over a long-standing dispute with Warsaw over its judicial reforms. In a statement released on Tuesday, the EU launched a double-pronged attack on Warsaw over its judicial reform measures, with most grievances relating to Poland’s disciplinary chamber.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.