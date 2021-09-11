The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
After Afghanistan debacle, calls for EU ARMY grow louder
The Duran: Episode 1086
The creation of an EU army could be another disastrous outcome of Biden’s Afghan calamity
Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit. The United States’ embarrassing evacuation from Afghanistan has resulted in renewed calls for the European Union to form its own army.
Taliban Rejects Possibility Of US Help To Fight ISIS-K
Authored by Dave DeCamp Via AntiWar.com, On Friday, a Taliban official said the group doesn’t need help from the US or any other countries to fight terrorism in Afghanistan. “We are fully ready to ensure the security of the country on our own,” said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, according to TOLO News.
An EU army…what for? So more idiots can decide to overrun countries where the West has NO business? The Yanx are leaders to world-wide disasters.