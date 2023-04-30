in Latest, Video

New World Order w/ Ambassador Chas Freeman, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

5 Comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
April 30, 2023

Bringing that ex-ambassador in was ‘maybe’ not the best choice.

onwards
onwards
May 1, 2023

Despite the Ambassador being polite and disagreeing with many current US policies there was so much spoken, definitions chosen that portrayed the US wrongly as an innocent participant. One example, a civil war in UKR and Putin essentially the aggressor. I come back to General Smedley Butler ‘war is a racket’ waged to increase the profits of US corporations. It is totally disingenuous to talk about US foreign policy leaving out their massive covert actions and assassination policies. A certain section of the US, their corporations, banks wealthy families want to completely dominate world finance and most US foreign policy… Read more »

Sadness
Sadness
May 1, 2023

Another American ambassadorial fool who can’t leave 250 years of history behind & start afresh. A world of humanity [sic indeed] on repeat, a little change here a little change there is no change at all

penrose
penrose
May 1, 2023

America needs to be broken up. Minimum 6 parts. Now!

penrose
penrose
May 1, 2023

German atrocities? How about American and British War Crimes (atrocities)?

