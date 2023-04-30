in Latest, Video

The Times, Ukraine isn't ready. Bloomberg, Orban needs to go. Poland seizes Russian school. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Times, Ukraine isn't ready. Bloomberg, Orban needs to go. Poland seizes Russian school. U/1
https://archive.ph/k30Ls#selection-833.8-833.13

Alex Christoforou

Carol
Carol
April 30, 2023

It’s interesting that whilst the British were busy baiting the Poles into committing atrocities against the ethnic Germans (who found themselves living in Poland instead of Germany, as a result of The Treaty of Versailles) at the same time also called the Poles arrogant and greedy. It didn’t work out well for them then and won’t now. In fact I would add stupid to the arrogant and greedy.

Ayumu
Ayumu
Reply to  Carol
April 30, 2023

Well said.

penrose
penrose
Reply to  Carol
May 1, 2023

Ah yes, Winston Churchill. A great European diplomat and statesman. Not!!! A War Monger and War Criminal who makes Henry VIII look like a boy scout.

Ayumu
Ayumu
April 30, 2023

Big Al kitty’s pal 😀

Guy Thornton
Guy Thornton
April 30, 2023

Zelensky will soon have plenty of opportunity to use his gun.

Macko
Macko
April 30, 2023

A.H. also had a gun, and he used it.

SheBear333
SheBear333
May 1, 2023

The chosen do not off themselves. That is for guilt-plagued Christians.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
May 1, 2023

When the British media start hedging their bets about the famous Spring, Summer, Fall Offensive of Ukraine then it is time to doubt that it will never happen. I hear that the Russians took out 16 Air Defense systems today, in retaliation for the Sevastopol attack. The longer that all of this goes on, the more the Russians are denuding NATO of their weaponry and no one can resupply the Ukrainians within the timescale that they have all laid down. It’s all degenerating into a farce.

