NATO Divisions Laid Bare by Biden in Bizarre Presser, UK’s Defence Sec Ben Wallace in ‘Russian History’ Piece, and Macron in EU Parliament Speech
Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference
East Room 4:02 P.M. EST THE PRESIDENT: Hello, folks. Thanks for being here. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Tomorrow will mark one year since I took office. It’s been a year of challenges, but it’s also been a year of enormous progress.
An article by the Defence Secretary on the situation in Ukraine
I have lost count of how many times recently I have to had to explain the meaning of the English term “straw man” to my European allies. That is because the best living, breathing “straw man” at the moment is the Kremlin’s claim to be under threat from NATO.
France’s EU presidency: Macron calls for European ‘collective security’ pact, dialogue with Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to invest in its own collective security framework in the face of Russian military moves on the bloc’s doorstep. He also called for a “frank” EU dialogue with Russia in his address to the European Parliament on Wednesday at the start of France’s six-month rotating presidency of the European Council.
Again excellent comment by Alexander Mercouris about the different members within the NATO: no clear positions towards Russia and the Ukraine Situation. Why are politics so difficult for the Western Powers ? Have the European Politicians gave away their brains to the imperial force of worldwide destruction? It can be that since the assassination of JFK western alliances are still in a stunned shock and Wall Street could throw away its ethics happily. There will be a requital for all of this.