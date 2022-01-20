The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden press conference disaster. Joe tries to read Putin’s mind
The Duran: Episode 1197
Biden threatens Putin with sanctions like ‘he’s never seen’ before
Biden threatens Putin with sanctions like ‘he’s never seen’ before
US President warns that a full-scale invasion would have devastating consequences for Russia US President Joe Biden has admitted to “differences” among NATO members as to how the military bloc would respond to Russian “aggression” in Ukraine. He also admitted that the US and its allies would also suffer from placing heavy sanctions against Moscow.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It is not understandable why you keep repeating Russia is not going to invade Ukraine, that it is a western media campaign. They are not keeping up their hysterical propaganda for nothing. It is the reason for this propaganda onslaught what matters. It is not stupid or aimless. They are conspiring to launch a false flag or a full blown attack on the Donbass so that Russia will have to intervene in its defence. And then the western media will carry on with their propaganda (criminal lies) that Russia invaded Ukraine after all. All wars the US/UK launch and are… Read more »
You are correct. It’s quite obvious to anyone looking objectively at all the facts that the CIA and the neocons and the Ukrainian hard liners are planning another assault on Donbass, possibly preceded by a false-flag incident, in order to provoke a Russian response which the CIA/neocons will use to further demonize Russia. They couldn’t care less whether Ukraine survives the war as long as the achieve their anti-Russia agenda. The proof of this is precisely the Russian military moves being taken. Russian intelligence undoubtedly has the Ukrainian political structure completely wired. Russia knows what the CIA/neocons/Ukies are planning and… Read more »