in Latest, Video

Myanmar military coup and Aung San Suu Kyi

200 Views

Myanmar military coup and Aung San Suu Kyi

The Duran: Episode 877

Military Coup Underway In Myanmar As Civilian Leaders Arrested – State TV Off Air, Internet Cut

Military Coup Underway In Myanmar As Civilian Leaders Arrested – State TV Off Air, Internet Cut

It appears a military coup is underway in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar (formerly Burma), where a state of confusion has descended on the population with soldiers now patrolling major city streets, and given state TV has also been taken off the air, according to Reuters.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranMyanmarAung San Suu Kyi

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Panicking EU Lashes out as Pandemic Response Debacle Deepens