Myanmar protesters defiant. Soros NGO outed and Aung San Suu Kyi missing
The Duran: Episode 918
Death toll mounts in Myanmar but protesters remain defiant
Death toll mounts in Myanmar but protesters remain defiant
Protesters against the military takeover in Myanmar were not relenting as the deadly crackdown on peaceful demonstrations took an increasing toll. The verified death toll among protesters since the February 1 coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi has now exceeded 200, according to a tally compiled by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.