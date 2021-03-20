in Latest, Video

Bad week for Biden. #ChickenJoe trends, “President Harris” & Air Force One…ouch

Bad week for Biden. #ChickenJoe trends, “President Harris” & Air Force One…ouch

#ChickenJoe trends on Twitter after Biden avoids debate with Putin following ‘killer’ accusation

https://www.rt.com/usa/518648-chicken-joe-biden-putin-twitter/

“It’s Pretty Windy Outside” – White House Blames ‘Climate’ For Biden’s Biff On Air Force One Steps

Update (1245ET) : Phew! A White House official has confirmed that President Biden, after stumbling aboard Air Force One on his way to Georgia, “is fine.” Additionally, Steven Nelson reports that White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre seems to blame the wind for President Biden’s fall.

