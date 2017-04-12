MUST WATCH: Sear Spicer says Hitler ‘didn’t sink to using chemical weapons’

American writer Mike Godwin once coined something called, Godwin’s Law, wherein, “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Hitler approaches 1”.

In other words, when a comments section on Facebook, Youtube etc goes on long enough someone will mention Hitler in some context, whether it’s comparing a debate opponent to Hitler, comparing an individual one hates to Hitler, comparing a belief system to Nazism and then of course there are websites dedicated to objects, plants, people and animals which apparently look like Hitler.

Today Godwin’s Law came to the White House. Running out of epithets to throw at President Assad, Sean Spicer said that even Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his own people.

However, there is a problem with this analogy. Hitler used chemical weapons on his people, gas chemicals to be precise.

Spicer’s odd remark was quickly pointed out by a member of the press. He then tried to dig himself out of the rhetorical hole, but only managed to dig himself deeper.

It seems the current White House has an equally bad grasp of history as it does on the present. At least they don’t discriminate.