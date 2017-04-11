Latest, News

BREAKING: Multiple explosions near Dotmund football team bus

Adam Garrie 779
Dortmund player Marc Bartra is currently hospitalised as a result of the explosion.

German police have confirmed that three explosions have gone off near a bus belonging to Borussia Dortmund football team.

The football match with AS Monaco was been postponed till Wednesday.

Hans-Joachim Watzke CEO of Borussia Dortmund has told the  media,

“As (the bus transporting) the team has moved off from the hotel, the three explosive devices hidden in a verdant hedge were somehow detonated. The explosion particularly damaged the bus”.

