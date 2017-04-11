BREAKING: Multiple explosions near Dotmund football team bus

German police have confirmed that three explosions have gone off near a bus belonging to Borussia Dortmund football team.
Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017
Dortmund player Marc Bartra is currently hospitalised as a result of the explosion.
The football match with AS Monaco was been postponed till Wednesday.
Hans-Joachim Watzke CEO of Borussia Dortmund has told the media,
“As (the bus transporting) the team has moved off from the hotel, the three explosive devices hidden in a verdant hedge were somehow detonated. The explosion particularly damaged the bus”.
Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017