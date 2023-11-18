Musk Destroys His Brands, But So Does the U.S.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On November 17th, the mega-billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg News headlined “Fallout From Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitic Post Spreads” and reported that, “Fallout from an Elon Musk post endorsing antisemitic views continues to spread, with Tesla Inc. investors criticizing the billionaire and more advertisers fleeing his social media platform X.”

America’s mega-mega-billionaire Musk had endorsed a tweet that opened, “Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” Musk replied, “You have said the actual truth”. (Oh, I had thought that the vast majority of Jews are “whites.” Musk thinks not?)

On November 11th, I had headlined about “The Shocking Stupidity of Musk”, and noted that Musk’s brazen SpaceX Corp violations of Occupation and Safety Administration (OSHA) regulations were being ‘justified’ by him via the supposed urgency of transporting humans to Mars before climate change will make our planet no longer habitable — as-if Mars were, or were about to become, habitable for humans.

However, on October 29th, I had headlined “How the New York Times Lies” and pointed out there that “America’s empire promotes itself as ‘spreading democracy’. That’s its ‘brand’.” But its empire — including EU, NATO, Japan, South Korea, and a few other vassal-nations or ‘allies’ — is intrinsically an international dictatorship, because that is what makes any empire an empire: it controls at least the foreign policies (which arre the most important policies) of each one of its colonies. And that article documented, and explained, how the American empire manages to do this, with the help of its propaganda-organizations such as the New York Times. And I explained that the blatancy of this dictatorship is undeniable now that the regime has been trying to force the reluctant rulers of Jordan and of Egypt to cooperate with Israel’s attempted extermination or else expulsion of the 2.2 million Gazans. To do things like that while maintaining the American brand-image is obviously not possible — but Biden is nonetheless determined to push for it.

So: it’s not only the stupid Elon Musk who is doing this for his brands, but Joe Biden is doing it for his.

I would also point out that Biden’s domestic opponent, Trump, is no better than Biden and is displaying to the entire world how racist and bigoted the top level of the U.S. power-structure actually is.

Not only America’s wealthiest person, Musk, is destroying his brands, but at the top level of the U.S. Government, the same thing is being done regarding the American brand. After all, it’s America’s billionaires who control the U.S. Government.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

