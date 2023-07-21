Multipolar world: Iran, Russia, China and India. Interview with Dr. Javad Masoumi

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The days of a sole American superpower are over. Other powerful actors have emerged in the east, as the western domination has waned through multiple failed wars which were unjustifiable.

The Russian-Iranian relationship was further strengthened while fighting Radical Islamic terrorists in Syria, which were supported by the US and NATO.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Dr. Javad Masoumi, Iranian geo-political researcher and analyst.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Ukraine appears set to join NATO. In your view, what does that signify?

Dr. Javad Masoumi (JS): The world is becoming multipolar, and new international relations are being formed. The expansion of NATO to the East with Ukraine’s membership is an important development in international relations.

#2. SS: Iran and Russia have a strong relationship in many areas of common interest. How do you see that relationship growing?

JS: Some facts about the relations between Iran and Russia. Russia is a powerful actor that seeks revenge against America. The Islamic Republic of Iran is also a powerful actor, and it plays an important role in Russia’s global politics. Iran and Russia have played a significant role in the war against terrorism in Syria. After the victory over terrorist groups like ISIS, the relations between Iran and Russia have undergone changes.

#3. SS: Both Iran and Russia are facing economic challenges. In your opinion, what are some of those factors?

JS: Problems in economic cooperation between Iran and Russia. There is a need for information and study in economic relations. Accurate information about market conditions, potentials, and price levels can be helpful. Unfortunately, the economic structures of Iran and Russia are not strong. There is a lack of necessary knowledge about the markets of Iran and Russia, which can be addressed with the help of technology.

4. SS: Do you see the further development of trade between Iran and Russia?

JM: Opportunities and potentials for the development of economic relations exist between Iran and Russia. Central Asia presents a great opportunity for expanding economic cooperation between Iran and Russia. Iran and Russia can effectively utilize the Caspian Sea. The establishment of a joint economic organization in the Caspian Sea is needed. An organization for cooperation on OPEC gas could be considered. The establishment of study centers in Iran and Russia can lead to new forms of cooperation, such as the development of economic relations. Scientific and public diplomacy present another potential for bilateral relations.

#5. What are your suggestions for improving economic relations between Iran and Russia?

JM: Two trends can be suggested for the relations between the two countries: political-defense relations and economic-commercial relations. Organize scientific and economic study trips to improve the level of economics in both countries. The development of new rules is necessary to enhance relationships. Establish a new joint bank in Russia and Iran. Efficient goods transfer is crucial for road, rail, and sea transit. Utilize information technology to formulate business policies. Implement laws to provide financial support. Establish two strategic study institutes in Moscow and Tehran. The creation of a standard institution in Iran and Russia for the production of goods seems necessary.

#6. SS: How do you propose to support a realistic strategic relationship between Iran and Russia?

JM: Iran and Russia need to develop strategic relations, particularly in the economic sphere. Cooperation between Iran and Russia has become even more crucial due to the growing influence of China and India, leading to a multipolar world. Cooperation between Iran and Russia is based on information science and strategic studies. Therefore, a mutual understanding is essential for developing realistic strategic relationships. The Institute of Strategic Studies in Tehran and Moscow can thoroughly examine many of the issues that both countries currently face, including the development of economic cooperation, which can lay the foundation for more stable ties.

The language and culture of both countries can create conditions that foster connection between the two nations. Thus, the development of the tourism industry is an important aspect of Iran-Russia relations.

Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist

