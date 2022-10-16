MSM Confirms Ukraine Crisis in Bakhmut; Ukraine Kherson Defeat; Putin Makes Hint of End of Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
West MSM Confirms Ukraine Crisis in Bakhmut; Heavy Ukraine Kherson Defeat; Putin Makes First Hint of End of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin answered media questions
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, Let’s take your questions. Please go ahead. Aysel Gereykhanova: Good evening, Aysel Gereykhanova, Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Mr President, you took part in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia yesterday, and the creation of a new international organisation was announced yesterday as well.
