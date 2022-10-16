in Latest, Video

Foreigners in Ukraine ordered to evacuate. WaPo says military morale low. Expensive EU wood. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Foreigners in Ukraine ordered to evacuate. WaPo says military morale low. Expensive EU wood. U/1
WaPo: https://archive.ph/kTuYS

Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
October 16, 2022

Instead of “clear,” you can use the term “suggestive” to introduce the idea. For more emphasis, “highly suggestive” will work as well.

penrose
penrose
October 16, 2022

It is highly suggestive that something big will take place in the Ukraine in the next few weeks.

