MSM buries Trump dossier-busting admission by Michael Cohen [Video]

Last week, while the American president, Donald Trump, was in Vietnam trying to broker a denuclearization deal with Chairman Kim Jong-un of North Korea, the Congress was busy about its work of trying to find a way to remove him from office. The tool in use was former personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen, who was brought before the Democrat-led House Investigation into anything possible wrong with the President.

During the hearing, one particular question was asked of Mr. Cohen, to which he answered honestly:

But the Dossier states that he did:

On Page 16, the document states the following:



The next page ends the sentence: “…what was considered to be an operationally “soft” EU country when it was judged too compromising for him to travel to the Russian Capital.

But Michael Cohen was unequivocal in his statement, as we see above.

That would mean that a basic requirement of proof of the veracity of the “dossier” was shot to pieces. This would seem to indicate that the whole document is a hoax as well, because this document has such a basic conflict with reality.

But that did not stop the Democrats, nor did it stop the media drive. In fact, if anything, it got worse.

The last statement of Representative Adam Schiff is amazing. In a beautiful soothing voice, the representative continues to spin the narrative as though it were true. Just listen to the nice man on TV, he is telling you the truth. Right?

It is clear that President Trump was not part of the plan. And for whatever reason the plan is important enough to spin such a constant and sophisticated web of lies that it has been uninterrupted, despite occasional bursts of truth, for over two years now.

Fox took a look at this matter in this video on the Fox Business Network, on the program Mornings with Maria. The effort to deceive the American people is just astounding.

What can we expect?

The answer to that question is of course the other side of this story – the speculation over Mueller’s report, the outcome of the investigation, and what will happen next. It is so important to the mainstream press that the Cohen hearings almost completely pre-empted the North Korea – US summit, even to the point where for a day or two, real factual news about the outcome of that summit managed to be reported accurately, even on CNN and other anti-Trump networks.

We are watching a propaganda assault conducted by Americans against Americans, and it is uniquely effective against an audience they have taken care to place in perpetual ignorance. It is rather like the Matrix – one can feel that something isn’t right, and one can often almost see that something isn’t right, but the moment passes just as quickly as it arrives, and things continue not to be right.

A “red pill” moment may not be enough. Treating this level of delusion may take much more drastic effort.

Finally, one wonders what must be so important to protect that the mainstream media and Democrats would put so much energy, even 12 possible coup and assassination attempts, according to fringy, yet compelling reports… what are they so afraid of Trump doing?

That is a question no one knows the answer to.