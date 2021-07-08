in Latest, Video

Moscow At Centre of Frenetic Afghan Diplomacy as Taliban Advances

264 Views

Moscow At Centre of Frenetic Afghan Diplomacy as Taliban Advances
News Topic 214

SCO Foreign Ministers to adopt statement on Afghanistan on July 14 — Foreign Ministry

SCO Foreign Ministers to adopt statement on Afghanistan on July 14 – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will adopt a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan after the Dushanbe talks on July 13-14, Russian Special Presidential Representative for SCO Bakhtiar Hakimov told TASS Wednesday.

Russia drills attack helicopters, pledges help to secure Tajik-Afghan border

Russia drills attack helicopters, pledges help to secure Tajik-Afghan border

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) – Russian military helicopters based in Tajikistan fired air-to-surface missiles during a training exercise on Tuesday as Moscow said its forces in the Central Asian nation were fully equipped to help secure the border with Afghanistan.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Acknowledging the Bitter Truth: The US Defeat in Afghanistan