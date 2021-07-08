Moscow At Centre of Frenetic Afghan Diplomacy as Taliban Advances
SCO Foreign Ministers to adopt statement on Afghanistan on July 14 — Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will adopt a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan after the Dushanbe talks on July 13-14, Russian Special Presidential Representative for SCO Bakhtiar Hakimov told TASS Wednesday.
Russia drills attack helicopters, pledges help to secure Tajik-Afghan border
MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) – Russian military helicopters based in Tajikistan fired air-to-surface missiles during a training exercise on Tuesday as Moscow said its forces in the Central Asian nation were fully equipped to help secure the border with Afghanistan.
