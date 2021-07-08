in Latest, Video

Tucker Carlson unmasked because he wanted to interview Putin

168 Views

Tucker Carlson unmasked because he wanted to interview Putin

****News Topic 473*****
Tucker Carlson Responds To Unmasking In Blistering Monologue, Discusses With Glenn Greenwald

Tucker Carlson Responds To Unmasking In Blistering Monologue, Discusses With Glenn Greenwald

Update (2130ET): Tucker Carlson responded to today’s ‘unmasking’ – namely an Axios report which accuses him of trying to set up an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m an American citizen, I can interview whoever I want – and plan to,” said the Fox News host.

Tucker and Glenn video thread:

The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 on Twitter: “#Thread Tucker Carlson’s Monologue Tonight On The NSA Spying On Him & Leaking The Contents To JournalistsTucker Announces He Was Looking To Interview Russian President Putin: “I’m an American citizen I can interview whoever I want, and I plan to.” 1/pic.twitter.com/ioxSYuYhur / Twitter”

Thread Tucker Carlson’s Monologue Tonight On The NSA Spying On Him & Leaking The Contents To JournalistsTucker Announces He Was Looking To Interview Russian President Putin: “I’m an American citizen I can interview whoever I want, and I plan to.” 1/pic.twitter.com/ioxSYuYhur

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Moscow At Centre of Frenetic Afghan Diplomacy as Taliban Advances

The assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse