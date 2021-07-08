Tucker Carlson unmasked because he wanted to interview Putin
Update (2130ET): Tucker Carlson responded to today’s ‘unmasking’ – namely an Axios report which accuses him of trying to set up an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m an American citizen, I can interview whoever I want – and plan to,” said the Fox News host.
