Mockery and funny memes from DC J6 rally
J6 ‘Chaos’ Total Bust For Media As Cops, Journalists And FBI Appear To Outnumber Protesters
Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally appears to have been – in the words of Donald Trump, “a setup” – after police, journalists and FBI agents appear to have been the main attraction, while just a few hundred protests appeared to support those who were detained following the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
