Putin and United Russia, big winners in Parliamentary elections

Putin and United Russia, big winners in Parliamentary elections
The Duran: Episode 1092

Putin's party declares victory in Russian elections, insists it will retain two-thirds majority after polls show opposition gains

Putin’s party declares victory in Russian elections, insists it will retain two-thirds majority after polls show opposition gains

Russia’s government will be returned with a two-thirds ‘supermajority’ in parliament, one of the ruling party’s top officials has announced, despite exit polls and early vote counts showing a rise in support for other parties.

Russia's Communist Party predicted to slash government's majority in first exit poll after voting in parliamentary election ends

Russia’s Communist Party predicted to slash government’s majority in first exit poll after voting in parliamentary election ends

Russia’s ruling party is expected to return to government after voting closed in the country’s parliamentary elections but, with exit polls predicting gains for the opposition, it is unclear if it will retain its ‘super-majority’.

2 Comments
Sara
September 20, 2021
joeg
September 20, 2021

Good to see stability and reasonableness in current Russia. Murica, however, is a train wreck,

