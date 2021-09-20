The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin and United Russia, big winners in Parliamentary elections
The Duran: Episode 1092
Putin’s party declares victory in Russian elections, insists it will retain two-thirds majority after polls show opposition gains
Russia’s government will be returned with a two-thirds ‘supermajority’ in parliament, one of the ruling party’s top officials has announced, despite exit polls and early vote counts showing a rise in support for other parties.
Russia’s Communist Party predicted to slash government’s majority in first exit poll after voting in parliamentary election ends
Russia’s ruling party is expected to return to government after voting closed in the country’s parliamentary elections but, with exit polls predicting gains for the opposition, it is unclear if it will retain its ‘super-majority’.
Good to see stability and reasonableness in current Russia. Murica, however, is a train wreck,