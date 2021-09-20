The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
SCO Summit: As West Quarrels over AUKUS, China Russia Strengthen, Expand Partnership
Meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council
The President of Russia took part, via videoconference, in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council.
The meeting held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of President of Tajikistan . The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister of India , President of Kazakhstan , President of the People’s Republic of China , President of Kyrgyzstan , Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and President of Uzbekistan .
Xi Jinping Attends and Addresses the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
On the afternoon of September 17, 2021, President Xi Jinping attended the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing via video link and delivered an important speech titled “Staying True to Our Founding Mission and Forging Ahead on a New Journey of SCO Cooperation”.
Xi Jinping Attends the Meeting on Afghanistan of the Heads of State of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization
On the afternoon of September 17, 2021, President Xi Jinping attended the Meeting on Afghanistan of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Beijing via video link and delivered an important speech.
